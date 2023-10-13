Westside Gunn Clarifies Album Retirement, Wants EPs With RZA & Alchemist

Play video content TMZ.com

Westside Gunn is working his best to calm the nerves of his fans worried after he announced his latest album will be his last.

The Griselda rapper tells TMZ Hip Hop fans shouldn't get it twisted ... he's still dropping music -- it just won't be in the multi-song format like he just did with "And Then You Pray For Me."

His last project boasts 21 tracks with everyone from hip hop megastars such as Rick Ross and Jeezy to hungry new jacks like Peezy and Travis Scott deflector KayCyy.

Gunn says in turn, he'll be focused on releasing singles tailor-made to fit the public's needs and also put the possibility of having EPs exclusively produced by RZA and Alchemist out in the air.

He refers to the new project as "art" ... as a one-of-kind painting Virgil gave him before his 2021 death is used for the album cover and says fans will benefit by him dropping more music without the album wait time.