Blueface Claims He Hooked Up with Megan Thee Stallion, Calls it Old News

You Want Me to Lie??? 🤷🏾‍♂️

Megan Thee Stallion? Been There, Done That

Blueface pulled the ol' George Washington cherry tree defense when confronted about his mom wanting to set him up with Megan Thee Stallion -- and, in the process, seemingly let it slip they once were a thing.

Blueface mom wants him to have a baby with Megan Thee Stallion 👀 pic.twitter.com/oI8P6ePLWn — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 29, 2023 @mymixtapez

Blue and Jaidyn Alexis were the latest guests on "The Jason Lee Show" when the Meg topic came up -- to which the "Thotiana" rapper blurted out he had "been there, done that."

Now, he wouldn't say if they slept together, but suggested they engaged in some thot s**t, and there were some oral sexual favors.

XXL Freshman Class announced



Blueface

DaBaby

Gunna

Megan Thee Stallion

Yk Osiris

Roddy Ricch

YBN Cordae

Rico Nasty

Lil Mosey

Comethazine

Tierra Whack



I can honestly say I have no complaints about this class. They actually picked a solid group. pic.twitter.com/h0SMktZzV3 — DJ SKEME (@iamskeme) June 20, 2019 @iamskeme

Blueface claims the Stallion tryst went down about 5 years ago when he and Meg were 2019 XXL Freshman together, and he seemed to be in disbelief Jason considered their alleged hookup a scoop.

Meanwhile, Jaidyn stared at her watch, uncomfortably ... as she had to sit through more than just the Megan convo.

Coi Leray's name also came up, and BF's response was the same ... been there, done that.

BF denied being a chatty Patty, and claimed he was just answering every question, even ancient ones, truthfully.

