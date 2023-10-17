Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Blueface Claims He Hooked Up with Megan Thee Stallion, Calls it Old News

Blueface Megan Thee Stallion? Been There, Done That You Want Me to Lie??? 🤷🏾‍♂️

10/17/2023 2:16 PM PT
blueface megan thee stallion Jaidyn Alexis jason lee
TMZ/Getty Composite

Blueface pulled the ol' George Washington cherry tree defense when confronted about his mom wanting to set him up with Megan Thee Stallion -- and, in the process, seemingly let it slip they once were a thing.

Blue and Jaidyn Alexis were the latest guests on "The Jason Lee Show" when the Meg topic came up -- to which the "Thotiana" rapper blurted out he had "been there, done that."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Now, he wouldn't say if they slept together, but suggested they engaged in some thot s**t, and there were some oral sexual favors.

Blueface claims the Stallion tryst went down about 5 years ago when he and Meg were 2019 XXL Freshman together, and he seemed to be in disbelief Jason considered their alleged hookup a scoop.

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Photos
Launch Gallery
Megan Thee Stallion: Wipe Me Down Launch Gallery
Fashion Nova

Meanwhile, Jaidyn stared at her watch, uncomfortably ... as she had to sit through more than just the Megan convo.

Coi Leray's name also came up, and BF's response was the same ... been there, done that.

Blueface 'Been There, Done That'

BF denied being a chatty Patty, and claimed he was just answering every question, even ancient ones, truthfully.

So much for gentlemen not kissing and telling. If nothing else, Megan will have plenty to rap about on her next project ... which she just announced will be done independently.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later