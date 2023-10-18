Patrick Mahomes Says He Wants To Own NFL Team

Play video content

Patrick Mahomes ain't satisfied with a baseball, soccer, pickleball and F1 team -- the Kansas City Chiefs superstar just revealed he wants a stake in an NFL organization when he retires.

The two-time Super Bowl champ made his intentions known in a press conference with reporters on Wednesday ... just one day after it was announced he invested in the Formula One Alpine racing squad.

"I think Tom [Brady] is trying to do it right now, but that's definitely where you want to get to," Mahomes said. "I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible. When I'm done playing, obviously I'll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time I want to have that competitive edge I've always had my entire life."

Of course, 28-year-old Mahomes will have to wait until he hangs his helmet up for good before he can hop on board with NFL ownership ... as the league's current rules prohibit active players from having a piece of any organization.

While he waits, Patrick says he's looking at all opportunities to expand his portfolio ... but he's already had a great start -- investing in the Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Current, just to name a few.

"I'm always looking around," Mahomes added. "I can't do it in the NFL while I'm playing, so I'm always looking around at other sports. It's hard to get in all sports, NBA, and all that different type of stuff, but I'm always keeping my ears open. If they give me the opportunity, I'm going to jump at it."