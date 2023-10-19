K-Pop Idols' Cute And Spooky Halloween Costumes Through The Years

Nobody does Halloween quite like K-pop stars ... putting their creative costumes on display for their fans to go wild, and we're taking a look at some of the best fits from year's past.

BLACKPINK certainly shows out ... Jennie's rocked a custom "Nini" sailor 'fit, and Rosé previously went as a nerdy "student of the month."

Jisoo and Lisa also teamed up for an impromptu photo shoot -- with the former dressing up as her groupmate's "LALISA" cover look ... and the "Money" rapper electing to go with the "Red Light, Green Light" doll from Squid Game.

The Pinks have some competition though -- Kevin from The Boyz went as creepy Cruella, and Stray Kids' Hyunjin had a Harry Potter-themed getup that would make Draco Malfoy jealous. They really got the villain look down!!

Giselle from Aespa and I.N. from Stray Kids were on the same wavelength ... as both did their best Harley Quinn -- and they crushed it!!

Disney's been a theme, too -- (G)I-dle's Miyeon was the perfect Snow White, and Karina from Aespa decided on the Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland." Felix from Stray Kids also went the Mickey Mouse route with his Elsa from "Frozen" ... and now we're dying to hear him cover "Let It Go."