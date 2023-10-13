Black Cat Halloween Costumes Litter-ly All Over ... Hollywood!

These luscious ladies didn't scratch their heads when optioning the classic black cat Halloween costume over the years ... clearly clawing into their frisky and feline selves!

Bringing you all the luck this Friday the 13th ... Vivica A. Foxx, Chrissy Teigen, Lele Pons and Nicola Peltz Beckham are just a few of the wild women slaying in cat ears and looking oh so purrrfect, but which pretty pussycat is playing naughty ... and who is playing nice kitty?

Ready to attack in black, Kim Kardashian donned an all-black cat costume, lookin' fierce and feisty with her kitty cat ears and sharp teeth ... rawr!

And, Lindsay Lohan has always been down for a "Freaky Friday," but she switched it up after a Halloween shindig, showin' peace and love to the paparazzi... rockin' some lace with fake blood on her face!

These women are owning their cattitude, and their black cat costumes are top pawformance!