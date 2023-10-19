Matthew McConaughey Granted 5-Year Restraining order Against Alleged Stalker

Matthew McConaughey has been granted a 5-year restraining order against a woman he claims has been bothering him for years ... most recently showing up at his book event.

A judge granted the order Thursday in court -- the woman was not present and asked for a continuance but was denied because the judge had already granted her more time and didn't find any good cause to delay the hearing further.

As we reported, Matthew claimed in legal docs that he was bombarded with "unhinged letters, emails, and frivolous lawsuits designed to lure me into court" by the woman since April 2022. She also allegedly believed the two were in a relationship.

The actor said things escalated last month when he learned she'd bought a ticket to a photo op event in Los Angeles for his children's book, "Just Because." Matthew claimed it was alarming she'd planned to travel hundreds of miles just to see him.

Sources close to Matthew say he knew children and families would be at the event, and he wanted to keep everyone safe ... so that's why he finally decided to file for the restraining order. Turns out, she did show and was promptly greeted by cops and escorted out.