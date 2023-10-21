Angela Simmons Ordered to Pay $48K for Late Fees, Unpaid Rent, and Repair Costs

Angela Simmons allegedly abandoned ship from her penthouse without paying the bill ... and now a judge just hit her with a $48,704.40 default judgment.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Angela rented a flat in the Pembroke at Fort Lee Coop in Randolph, New Jersey in October 2019. The landlord claimed Angela started racking up huge late fees for not paying her rent in full in late 2020 ... and the tab eventually ballooned to more than $50K.

According to the legal docs, Angela failed to respond to the complaint ... and eventually the court entered a default judgment against her for $48K -- which includes late fees, unpaid rent, repairs, and more.

It's interesting ... shortly after the judgment, she kicked promotional efforts for her cake company into overdrive.

Angela's been dating Yo Gotti, who recently told us she's the one and only for him ... maybe he'll crack open his piggy bank to help foot the bill?