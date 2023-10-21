Synagogue President Samantha Woll Stabbed to Death in Detroit

A Jewish woman in Detroit -- the president of a synagogue, no less -- was killed outside of her home this weekend ... but it's unclear if the tragedy is related to the Israel conflict.

Samantha Woll was found early Saturday morning lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds -- a crime scene officers say they discovered after following a trail of blood from her residence ... near Lafayette Park. She was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Detroit PD says they've assigned the case to the Homicide Unit due the nature of Woll's death, but have no suspect or motive -- and they're asking the public for any information.

Naturally, Woll's death has sparked tremendous concern in the community ... especially amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has spurred a number of pro-Palestine demonstrations across the country -- and which has put a lot of Jewish people on edge of late.

Woll had been leading the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue since 2022 -- and she was prominent figure in the community ... including to several local politicians.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel actually worked with Woll ... writing about her death, "I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone."

DPD's Chief issued the following statement ... "Understandably, this crime leaves many unanswered questions. This matter is under investigation, and I am asking that everyone remain patient while investigators carefully examine every aspect of the available evidence. It is important that no conclusions be drawn until all of the available facts are reviewed."

Some U.S. Congress members who knew Woll and worked with her over the years have publicly decried her death ... and many are calling for answers, and quickly at that.

Woll was only 40.