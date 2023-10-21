Trinidad James Warns Megan Thee Stallion of Downside of Leaving 1501 Ent.
Megan Thee Stallion Trinidad James Warns ... It's Make-Or-Break Time After Leaving 1501
10/21/2023 12:30 AM PT
Megan Thee Stallion's no longer tethered to the 1501 Certified Ent. label she railed against for years -- and Trinidad James thinks the "Savage" rapper can become an even bigger act.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
TJ floated all the possibilities speaking to TMZ Hip Hop at LAX this week but predicts Meg will land all right. He says there's also a possibility momentum fizzles.
Thee Stallion is gearing up to resume her career Monday with a new release after telling fans she was entering a new journey, where she'll be paying out of her own pocket to give fans the good news.
TJ tells us having a solid team is crucial to making money in the music biz and the industry is especially shady when it comes to the needs of women.
He's speaking from experience ... having storylines created from his time on Def Jam Recordings to his current indie hustle powered by his 357 Agency. As for 1501 and Carl ... they're telling us the split was nothing but amicable and wish Meg the best going forward.