Sisqo Scoffs at Mario's R&B Mt. Rushmore, Wants to Work with Drake

Sisqó has nothing but love for his fellow R&B maestro Mario -- but thinks his self-appointed spot on "the Mt. Rushmore of R&B" needs an immediate reality check!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Dru Hill frontman at LAX and the Song" creator just couldn't believe his eardrums. If you recall, Mario recently fixed his lips with the utmost confidence to tell us he deserves to be immortalized alongside Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Beyoncé!!!

Quite the lofty claim -- a little too lofty for Sisqó's tastes, who thinks Mario needs to have a couple of seats behind him -- in addition to the other legends he named!!!

Sisqó and Mario both hail from Baltimore a generation apart ... but Sisqó tells us he's clearly the big man on the harbor and questioned if Mario's catalog even came close to outselling his.

Record sales don't measure the complete scale of an artist but as a platinum-selling soloist and group member ... we're confident Sisqó has the upper hand here. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Sisqó says he and Dru watched Mario come up and it's all 410 love at the end of the day ... but won't stand to be succeeded without the proper credentials!!!

Elsewhere, two of Sisqó biggest music favs just experienced a collision course -- Drake and the late Michael Jackson are now tied for No. 1 hits amongst male artists.