Jake Paul Rejects Nate Diaz Boxing Rematch, Accepts MMA Fight

Jake Paul has zero interest in getting in the boxing ring with Nate Diaz again -- saying if the ex-UFC star wants to take another stab at beating his ass ... he'll have to meet him in an MMA cage.

The Problem Child's Most Valuable Promotions just issued an official response to Diaz's public request for a boxing sequel on Monday ... slamming the door on his hopes of avenging his loss back in August.

"For the record: Jake Paul will not be boxing Nate Diaz again," MVP said on X.

The promotion also stated both Paul and Diaz have received an offer to rematch in the Professional Fighters League ... and while the former Disney star has accepted, his former opponent has not.

Remember, Paul -- who is signed to PFL for his MMA career -- told TMZ Sports back in September he was willing to cough up $10 million to get Diaz in the SmartCage ... but Diaz "ducked" the opportunity.

Diaz responded to Paul's comments ... saying, "Here’s your Mma fight bitch your (sic) easy af we can box or fight mma at ⁦@RealFightINC⁩ no problem f*** PFL and f*** u p***y 👊🏼."

Paul has since announced he will enter the boxing ring again in December ... but his opponent has not been revealed.