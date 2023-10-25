DJ Envy Defended by Ex-Biz Partner Cesar Pina, Calls Out Rick Ross, Funk Flex

Play video content

DJ Envy's former FlippingNJ business partner Cesar Pina is breaking his silence after getting hit with wire fraud charges ... and he's denying "The Breakfast Club" cohost was responsible for any wrongdoing.

Cesar maintained his own innocence too, while on IG Live Tuesday night ... and he also clapped back at the likes of Rick Ross, Funk Flex and social media personality Tony the Closer for allegedly spreading disinformation about the case.

Cesar made it clear he's not beyond settling his debts but said he's been bombarded with fake claims ... even from people he thought he could trust.

New Jersey Real Estate Investor and Online Influencer Charged with Multimillion-Dollar Investment Fraud Scheme https://t.co/oBYIe5ixDg pic.twitter.com/FBZ72VZiuv — US Attorney Sellinger (@USAttySellinger) October 18, 2023 @USAttySellinger

He named Tony the biggest instigator of fake news, and called him out for using Envy and Cesar's controversy to promote his own real estate hustle -- something Akademiks also bombed on Tony for doing.

Envy's already suing Tony for defamation.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... federal law enforcement sources denied the widespread reports Envy's space at the iHeartMedia's offices was raided.

Cesar says the feds didn't even raid his house, and he's the prime target of their investigation!!!