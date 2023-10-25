Nuggets Fans Chant 'Who's Your Daddy?!' At Lakers During Season Opening Win

Denver fans let LeBron James and the Lakers know who runs the NBA ... and they rubbed it in, chanting "Who's your daddy?!" while their Nuggets squad handed the Lake Show an L in the first game of the season!

The defending champs came out hot against the Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday and led as much as 18 points during the 119-107 win.

Nuggets fans were chanting "Who's your daddy?" to the Lakers 😳 pic.twitter.com/69ekrzkyvY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2023 @SportsCenter

It was also the night the Nuggets team received their championship rings.

So, you can understand why the crowd of 19,842 was extra lit ... and late in the fourth quarter, they decided to take a shot at the Lakers.

"Who's your daddy?! Who's your daddy?!" the Nuggets fans yelled.

Jamal Murray heard the chants ... and the point guard's reaction was priceless.

Lmao Jamal Murray's reaction to the Nuggets fans chanting "Who's your daddy."



"This is you! This is your fault." - Jamal to Michael Malone pic.twitter.com/RIYr9bNoSv — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 25, 2023 @ohnohedidnt24

In fact, the former first-round pick blamed his coach Michael Malone.

"This is you! This is your fault!" Murray said. "This is what you started!"

It was a good night for the 1-0 Nuggets ... Nikola Jokic, no surprise, had a terrific game, notching a triple-double with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.