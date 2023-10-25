Kyle Kuzma Sued Over Alleged Dog Attack On Plane

A man claims Kyle Kuzma's dog "viciously" bit him earlier this year ... and he says the damages from the attack were so bad, he now wants the NBA star to pay up over it all.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, the incident happened while Kuzma and the man -- Bernardo Tosto -- were on a plane on May 4 near the Van Nuys airport in California.

Tosto says he was walking toward the cabin of the plane ... when, suddenly, Kuzma's dog bit him on his right arm.

In the suit, Tosto claims he suffered "severe injuries" as a result of the attack ... and he says it was all Kuzma's fault, because the basketball player "did not take any action to secure the dog."

Tosto is suing for unspecified damages.

It's unclear which of Kuzma's dogs was accused of biting Tosto ... the former Lakers star has been seen with a couple pooches on his Instagram page over the past few years.