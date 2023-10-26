Blake Martinez Attempting NFL Comeback After Pokémon Card Scandal

Ex-NFL linebacker Blake Martinez -- who retired from the sport at 28 to pursue a career in Pokémon card collecting -- is looking to get back on the gridiron ... this after getting caught up in a major scandal.

Martinez made headlines last year for hitting big and selling a rare Illustrator Pikachu card for $672,000 ... and walking away from football just days later to pursue collecting and trading full-time.

The decision worked out for the linebacker -- he claimed to have made $11.5 million in less than a year in the industry ... but then s*** hit the fan.

Martinez was banned from the popular WhatNot card-selling marketplace for "misconduct" in August ... after an investigation into consumers' claims he wasn't acting in good faith.

Now, the former Giants and Packers star is looking to pick back up where he left off in his first career ... working out for the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

Martinez -- who raked in nearly $29 million over seven seasons -- was solid in his initial stint in the league ... earning over 700 tackles and 13 sacks.