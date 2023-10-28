50 Cent Reignites Beef With Madonna, Compares Her To A Bug

50 Cent can't get enough of mocking Madonna -- and now he's even poking fun at her butt, reigniting their beef.

The rapper took to Instagram Friday and posted side-by-side photos comparing Madonna in a silver bodysuit performing onstage to an animated black insect.

His caption got even more personal, zeroing in on her rump. It read, "who the f*** did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed 🤨I want the f***ing doctors name right now. I mean damn it man ! LOL"

Madonna has yet to comment, but she must be pretty miffed at Fitty who has a track record of dissing the legendary pop star. In June 2022, Fitty posted a racy Madonna snapshot next to images of aliens.

He wrote a caption that read, “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please." Fitty has since deleted the post.

Going back further, Fitty took another shot at Madonna's age in December 2021 after she posted sexy photos of herself on social media.

Fitty wrote on IG, "Yo this is the funniest s***! LOL. That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a** up. LMFAO."

In a lengthy response, Madonna, in part, said, "Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career [is] getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media."