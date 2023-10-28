Cooper Manning Says Arch Has 'A Little Ways To Go' To Hit Potential At UT

Play video content TMZSports.com

Cooper Manning says Univ. of Texas fans will need to wait a bit longer to see Arch Manning starring on the field for the Longhorns ... telling TMZ Sports this week his boy has "a little ways to go" still.

Peyton and Eli's big bro was candid with us when speaking about Arch's situation while out at LAX this week ... saying his 18-year-old son is still trying to figure out how to stay afloat in Austin during his first year on UT's campus.

"I mean, he lost his ID early on," Cooper said of Arch with a laugh. "So, baby steps. But I think he's every day trying to get a little better. And I think he's doing that."

Of course, Arch came to Texas with some sky-high expectations ... he was the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country -- and many Longhorns fans expected him to compete for the starting job as soon as he got his burnt orange jersey this year.

But, that hasn't been the case ... Quinn Ewers has been QB1 this entire season -- and even though he's now hurt, Maalik Murphy is expected to get the start this weekend over Arch.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian said there is a chance the young Manning could make his collegiate debut in Saturday's contest vs. BYU -- but he seemed to make it clear that Murphy will be the guy while Ewers is out.

Cooper, meanwhile, doesn't appear to see anything wrong with that ... telling us he expects his freshman son to just need some more time to season up.

"I'm surprised he hasn't lost his key and his car and his book bag and everything," Cooper said. "Freshman year -- you know, the lumps. But he's growing up."

As for Arch's NFL future, Cooper obviously isn't ready to talk about any of that ... telling us, "That's a long way away."