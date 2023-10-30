Michelle Wie West Says Return To Pro Golf Is Possible, 'Never Say Never'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Just five months into hanging up her golf spikes, Michelle Wie West is admitting to TMZ Sports there's at least a modicum of a chance she unretires at some point in the future.

"Never say never," she said out at LAX this week.

Then again, Wie West -- who called it a career in July following this year's U.S. Women's Open -- said she believes she's almost certainly done for good.

As for what she's been up to in retirement ... Wie West said golf is still part of her weekly routine -- it's just nowhere near what it used to be when she was a phenom hunting for major championships.

"I definitely don't practice, that's for sure," she said with a smile. "I just play."

Wie West says she's also been doing a little gardening ... and being a mom to her daughter.

And, if you thought any relaxation was involved now that her time on pro greens is over ... she said that's simply not the case, hilariously telling us, "I'm a mom -- I don't relax!"