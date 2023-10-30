Thing In "Addams Family" 'Memba Him?!

Canadian actor Christopher Hart was 30 years old when he debuted his severed hand, "Thing" -- the disembodied family member who is mysterious, loyal and helpful -- in the iconic creepy film "The Addams Family" back in 1991.

Accompany Thing on the big screen included Anjelica Huston as the beautiful and eccentric witch who loves her kiddos and all things goth, Morticia, Christina Ricci as the sadistic and mean-spirited daughter, Wednesday and Raul Julia as the social and wealthy father and romantic husband, Gomez.