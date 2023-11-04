Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Logan Paul Becomes WWE's U.S. Champion After Winning Crown Jewel Event

11/4/2023 1:13 PM PT
Logan Paul is now a wrestling champion, 'cause the dude just won a major WWE event in Saudi Arabia... which saw him raise a gold belt in glory.

The YouTuber-turned-athlete competed Saturday in WWE's Crown Jewel over in Riyadh -- and his match against Rey Mysterio was the main event ... one that he ultimately emerged victorious from after taking a pummeling in the ring.

There was a lot of back and forth between and RM ... and a lot of body slams. In the end, Logan won by "punching" Rey after he jumped toward him from the ropes -- which knocked Rey out cold. The reason ... LP had quickly/stealthily thrown on a pair of brass knuckles.

Once Rey was down, Logan went to pin him ... and he successfully held him for 3 seconds.

It's a big moment for Logan, especially considering he's relatively new to the wrestling biz -- remember, he only officially joined in 2022 ... and now, he's already a straight-up champ. Of course, all this WWE stuff is completely preordained/staged ... so, impressive to a point.

Still, we're sure Logan's stoked about it ... 'cause him winning big now means he'll probably have a long, storied future in the promotion, assuming his body can hold up. All these storylines might be bogus -- but the damage pro wrestlers endure is most certainly real.

FWIW, there's also his boxing career that's running parallel to all this ... and there, too, he's finding quite a bit of success. Remember, he's fresh off a win against Dillon Danis.

Sounds like the deck is clear for Logan to focus on the WWE for now ... WrestleMania is half a year away, and as of now -- he doesn't have any major fights scheduled in the near future

