LaTocha Scott Says Bre Tiesi's MBJ Share Is TMI, Confirms Still with Xscape
LaTocha Scott Bre Tiesi's Bedroom Deets Are Private ... Internet Oversharing Is Crazy Right Now!!!
11/12/2023 12:10 AM PT
Woman-to-woman, Xscape's LaTocha Scott thinks Bre Tiesi should've spared the world her Michael B. Jordan secret ... although she understands why she did it.
We caught the R&B vet in NYC this week and her stance on Bre's spill was quite clear ... today's social media-driven society has made it cool to let it all out on the internet but she personally lets private matters be just that!
Bre made the bombshell reveal on the Season 7 opener of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" -- even drawing a response from Nick Cannon, the father of her son, who was totally unbothered by the news.
As Nick put it, everyone's got a past!
Time brings change to situations -- be they romantic or professional -- but, one thing LaTocha tells us is still intact is her place in Xscape.
She says she only stepped away to release her solo album back in April, but will be back spreading "Understanding" soon ... and also a Christmas album next week!!!