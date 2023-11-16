Raptors Announcer Introduces Gradey Dick As 'Mr. Big Dick Energy' At Game

Latto's smiling somewhere ... after the Toronto Raptors PA man announced rookie Gradey Dick in the most hilarious way during player introductions -- "Mr. Big Dick Energy!"

The WTF moment happened right before the Raptors took on Damian Lillard and the Bucks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday.

Herbie Kuhn, the Raptors' PA announcer since '95, began introducing the Raptors starting lineup ... which for the first time ever, included Dick.

The Raptors announcer introduced Gradey Dick as "Mr. Big Dick Energy." 🥹



(🎥: @adam_la2karis) pic.twitter.com/bc5XsST2O7 — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) November 16, 2023 @SBRReview

Kuhn made sure GD's first time starting would be very special ... and the intro was hysterical.

"Wearing number one, Mr. Big Dick energy!" Kuhn yelled, before eventually saying his full name. Video of the intro has gone viral.

Play video content Courtesy of NBA/ESPN/@Raptors

Of course, it's not the first joke that's been made about Gradey's last name since the 19-year-old was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft ... Raptors fans immediately began having fun with it.

"I’m not a fan of grading draft picks this early but I’m no stranger to grading Dick picks," a fan said on draft night in June.

Insert a million and one other jokes here.

Raptors rookie Gradey Dick had a cameo in Adonis Graham’s ‘My Man Freestyle’. pic.twitter.com/T8eGJxmB96 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 16, 2023 @RTNBA

Gradey's been a star since he arrived in the city of Toronto ... and even become buddies with Drake. In fact, Gradey made a cameo in Adonis' music video for his song, "My Man Freestyle!"