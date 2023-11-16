Jordyn Woods Gifts Karl-Anthony Towns Massive Diamond Ring, Chain For Birthday

Play video content

Jordyn Woods made sure her boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, was shinin' on his 28th birthday ... gifting him a massive diamond ring AND an iced-out chain!!

The Timberwolves center celebrated yet another trip around the sun on Wednesday ... and even though Minnesota had to play a game against the Suns, his lady made sure his cake day wasn't all about work.

In a video she shared on her social media page, you can see she gifted KAT the diamond set after the Wolves' loss in Phoenix ... and the pieces -- created by Tim Da Jeweler -- are incredible.

Play video content Instagram/@timdajeweler

TMZ Sports has learned ... the ring features 15.4 cts of VVS1/VVS2 diamonds, while the pendant is 14K rose gold with 37.5 cts of VVS1/VVS2 diamonds. Both were fashioned so they made out the No. 32 ... a nod to the jersey number he wears in the NBA.

"Happy Birthday my love 🤍," the 26-year-old said to KAT in a separate IG post. "Can't imagine life without you 🤍"

Woods and Towns -- the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft -- got together in 2020 ... and they've made it well known they've been super happy with each other ever since.

In fact, Woods recently praised her relationship with the 3-time All-Star ... saying she loves the trust, quality time and gifts they share together.

"We love gift giving and ... What is it? The love language? The love language is quality time. We love everything," she said to PEOPLE magazine.