Chargers Superfan Merrianne Do Gets Bobblehead Treatment

Los Angeles Chargers superfan Merrianne Do is turning her viral Monday Night Football appearance into a keepsake -- she's getting her very own bobblehead!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Do has teamed up with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to release limited-edition mementos -- depicting the wide range of emotions she showed while watching the Bolts take on the Dallas Cowboys last month.

Fans who want to snag one of the 2,023 bobbles can choose from nervous, sad, happy, angry, and angry with red eyes versions for $30 each ... or get the whole set for $125.

The Bobblehead H.O.F. threw together an artist rendering of what the finished product will look like ... showing an 8-inch, mini Do wearing a blue jersey.

"I'm super thrilled and can’t believe my game-day reactions are turning into bobbleheads!" Merrianne said of the business move. "I think many sports fans can relate to one of more of these roller coaster emotions, and the fact that they are being encapsulated into bobbleheads is so fun!"

Of course, Do's popular fandom was the talk of social media for days ... with many questioning whether she was a paid actor.

Do previously told us that couldn't be farther from the truth ... as she simply just loves the hell outta her team.