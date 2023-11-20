Broncos' Kareem Jackson Suspended Again ... After Violent Hit On Joshua Dobbs

Kareem Jackson has been suspended yet again ... this time, the NFL levied a four-game ban on the Denver Broncos safety after it says he illegally hit Joshua Dobbs during a violent play on Sunday night.

The tackle happened just seconds into Denver's tilt with the Minnesota Vikings, when Jackson launched himself into Dobbs' face while trying to bring down the QB.

Broncos’ DB Kareem Jackson has been suspended without pay for four games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. pic.twitter.com/RGMZ7VGnaL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023 @AdamSchefter

Replays of the hit show Jackson tagged Dobbs in the chin area with the crown of his helmet -- a big no-no, according to the NFL exec Jon Runyan, who announced the suspension Monday afternoon.

"You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided," Runyan told Jackson when making the announcement.

"Illegal acts that are flagrant and jeopardize the safety of players will not be tolerated."

This is the second time Jackson has been slapped with a suspension for his play on the field ... back on Oct. 23, he was also banned four games for illegally hitting Packers tight end Luke Musgrave in the head and neck area.

Broncos S Kareem Jackson just did it again. He has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/SZ7R84ggh9 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 22, 2023 @AryePulli

Jackson, however, appealed the ruling ... and had the ban reduced to two games.