Snoop Dogg Endorses Smokeless Fire Pit After Announcing Quitting Smoke

Snoop Dogg shocked everyone with his declaration he's quitting "smoke" ... and turns out his choice of wording was the marketing ploy many suspected it to be -- he's now promoting a smokeless stove!!!

On Monday, Snoop made the grand reveal his announcement had zilch to do with quitting marijuana, and everything to do with Solo Stove, an outdoor fire pit that brings the blaze without the puff, puff, pass.

The new Death Row Records CEO addressed tarnishing his brand in the ad, but promised he was "done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky."

Yep, Snoop loves a double entendre almost as much as weed.

Keen eyes noticed Snoop said he was quitting "smoke" and not "smoking" -- but not everyone was paying attention.

Both Meek Mill and Coi Leray jumped out the gate with several unfounded claims about cannabis, but vowed they were quitting soon.

We'll see if they hold true to their word now that we know Snoop's just peddling stoves.