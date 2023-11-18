AD Backs Snoop Dogg Dropping 'Smoke,' Will Beat Down All Tempters

Smoking in Studio Will Get You KO'd!!!

AD is in utter disbelief Snoop Dogg is quitting smoking THC for good but if Dogg has officially puffed his blunt, he can count on AD's support -- spiritually and physically!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught AD at LAX, and he tells us he's fully prepared to assist Snoop in his smokeless journey, especially with the family being involved in his decision.

Snoop threw everyone for a loop on Thursday when he announced he's done with "smoke" and immediately got the backing of his son Cordell.

The post had an interesting choice in wording ... Snoop's abandoning "smoke" -- not "smoking" or "weed" -- leaving many fans to believe his post is really about switching to some sort of vape or edible alternative.

The 'Cuhmunity' podcast host tells us he's confident Snoop has the willpower to pull it off, and doesn't think he'll get hate for it ... 'cause how could anyone hate on the legend?