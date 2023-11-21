Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Seen Together Hours Before Explosive Fight

KIM ZOLCIAK AND KROY BIERMANN PEACEFUL FAMILY OUTING Hours Before Cops Called for Fight

11/21/2023 10:01 AM PT
Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Seen Together Hours Before Explosive Fight
Launch Gallery
Before The Explosive Fight Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann painted the picture of a happy family during a low-key outing with their kids Monday ... a scene that drastically changed 2 hours later when cops were called to settle an explosive fight.

Both were seen together leaving a barbershop in Alpharetta, Georgia, with some of their kids in tow before making a stop at a nearby Starbucks.

LEAVING SEPARATELY
BACKGRID

On the surface, all seemed well -- but on closer inspection, Kim and Kroy were without their wedding rings again. As we first reported, not long after the errands all peace was shattered when one of their kids called the cops over their "extremely loud" argument.

Backgrid

Law enforcement sources told us 3 officers and a supervisor arrived at the estranged pair's mansion to try to settle the verbal domestic dispute ... eventually calming things down.

Officers are practically seasoned guests at the duo's home ... first arriving to the property in August when Kim accused Kroy of locking her out of their bedroom ... and a month later telling them she didn't feel safe in her own home.

Backgrid

October brought another revelation by TMZ ... with us breaking the story of a court mandate ordering them to keep their distance at home -- Kim gets the basement and nanny suite and Kroy gets the primary bedroom.

One thing's clear -- despite the pair's efforts to salvage their marriage -- even celebrating their wedding anniversary together recently -- they can't help but find themselves amid conflict ... which we hope they resolve ASAP for their children's sake.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later