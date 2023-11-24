Kobe Bryant's Lakers Uniform Up From Last Road Game Of Career Hits Auction

Kobe Bryant's full uniform -- from the jersey on his back to the Nike's on his feet -- worn by the NBA legend during the final road game of his historic career are now up for auction ... and the items are expected to rake in over half a million bucks!

SCP Auctions has some awesome Mamba merch on the block this time around (game used basketballs, championship ring gifted to KB's dad) ... including Bryant's shorts, jersey, and kicks from the Lakers vs. Thunder game at Chesapeake Bay Arena in Oklahoma City on April 11, 2016, Kobe's 785th and last away game.

Bryant, who along with his Lakers teammates were on the second leg of a back-to-back, scored 13 points that night ... entirely in the first quarter. Kobe, battling fatigue and stiffness due to injury, couldn't get going offensively the rest of the game (LAL lost 112-79), though not for a lack of effort, even going one-on-one with a much younger Kevin Durant.

The 4XL Adidas purple mesh official NBA jersey, adorned with Kob's iconic number 24, are being sold together as a package with the 3XL Adidas Climacool shorts.

Cool tidbit ... the shorts contain a small microphone pocket so Bryant could be mic'd up while playing.

The jersey and shorts have been photomatched by two industry leaders (Resolution Photomatching and Sports Investors), according to SCP ... where experts painstakingly examine high-resolution photos, along with the items, looking for unique characteristics.

Authenticators determined Kobe not only wore the jersey in OKC, but on 9 other occasions during the final months of his emotional farewell season.

As for the sneakers, Kobe's own sized-14 Nike Kobe 11 Elite Lows are also on the auction block! The shoes show signs consistent with being used in one game (meaning they're in good shape!)

SCP expects the uniform (shorts and jersey) to sell for upwards of $500K ... meanwhile, the sneakers are expected to bring in around $100 grand!

It's easy to see the pieces going for exorbitant prices when you consider the possibility that this is the last ever game-worn memorabilia to hit the open market ... as it was Kobe's second to last game.

Of course, on April 13, 2016, two days after the OKC game, Bryant dropped 60 points in a comeback win over the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center ... one of the finest farewell performances in sports history.

That uniform is presumably held by the Bryant family, and it's hard to imagine them ever letting go of that uniform.