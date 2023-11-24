NBA 'Looking Into' Josh Giddey Over Claims Of Inappropriate Relationship W/ Minor

The NBA is doing its due diligence amid disturbing allegations surrounding Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey -- the league just announced it is "looking into" claims he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

TMZ Sports has confirmed the Association is aware of the rumors that have spread on social media this week ... with photos and videos alluding to Giddey being intimate with a high school girl.

Giddey was asked about the speculation at Thunder practice on Friday ... and he remained tight-lipped.

Josh Giddey was asked about the allegations that went viral on social media the past few days. pic.twitter.com/yVr5gOku0x — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 24, 2023 @Rylan_Stiles

"I understand the question, obviously, but no further comment right now," Giddey said.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was also asked about Giddey's status after practice ... and he declined to comment.

Giddey has seemingly taken himself out of the spotlight on social media following the allegations -- he removed his profile photo and disabled comments on Instagram.

The 21-year-old Australian athlete was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft ... averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists on his career. He received NBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2022.