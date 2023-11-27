Bills' Shaq Lawson Shoves Eagles Fan During Heated Confrontation At Game

A confrontation between Bills players and one Eagles fan on Sunday grew so contentious ... it actually ended with Shaq Lawson shoving the Philadelphia supporter.

It all happened just before Philly beat the Bills at Lincoln Financial Field ... when a throng of Buffalo players got into a verbal argument with a man in the stands wearing an Eagles-colored beanie.

You can see in video shot by a bystander, Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips first got into the man's face ... while Lawson, Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver joined in on the spat just steps behind.

An #Eagles fan got into it with #Bills’ Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver, Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau …



Lawson end up even pushing him 😳



(beccacavalier/IG) pic.twitter.com/GpUYKn0fNx — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 27, 2023

The guys traded words for several moments ... when, suddenly, Lawson can be seen on the video putting his right arm on the man, jolting him backward. The parties, however, were quickly separated by stadium security after the shove.

Neither the Bills nor the NFL has publicly commented on the altercation.