Blackhawks GM Says Corey Perry Cut Unrelated To Sleeping with Connor Bedard's Mom

Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson addressed the wild rumors surrounding Corey Perry shortly after he was kicked off the team ... saying the winger's contract termination had nothing to do with superstar Connor Bedard's mother.

Perry was placed on unconditional waivers following an internal investigation on Tuesday ... in which the team determined he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable" and violated the terms of his contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies.

The move came on the heels of speculation Perry was involved in a personal relationship with Bedard's mom, Melanie ... and while the talk didn't hold much weight, many ran with it on social media.

Davidson cleared the air after the team washed its hands of Perry ... and even though he did not mention Bedard by name, it's clear that's what he was addressing.

"This does not involve any players or their families and anything that suggests otherwise or anyone that suggests otherwise is wildly inaccurate and, frankly, it's disgusting," Davidson said.

"This has been a tough situation and I understand you wanted answers. It was important that we took all the necessary steps before sharing more. I hope you understand that I may not be able to answer everything today, but I am going to be as open and honest as I can be given the situation and out of respect for those involved."

Davidson referred to the nature of Perry's violation as a "workplace matter."