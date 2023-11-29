NFL's Jevon Holland Gets Free 98-Inch TV, Spokesperson Gig For 99-Yard Touchdown

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jevon Holland didn't just make the Dolphins and their fans happy with his 99-yard touchdown last week ... he also got to upgrade his entertainment room AND line his pockets with some extra cash for the score too!!

The Dolphins safety broke the whole situation down with Michael Babcock on the "TMZ Sports TV Show" on FS1 on Tuesday ... revealing he had no idea what was about to come his way after he scored the improbable TD in a win over the Jets on Black Friday.

Jevon Holland returns a Jets Hail Mary attempt for a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.



Holland traveled 124.4 yards on the play, the most distance traveled by a ball carrier on a scrimmage play this season.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/bjzcxWS5ug — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 24, 2023 @NextGenStats

It turns out, as part of a preseason promo called the "Ultimate Gameday Upgrade," TCL was offering to hand out a million dollars worth of 98-inch TVs if a player scored a 98-yard-or-longer touchdown during the Friday Night Football contest.

And, after Holland did it ... TCL decided to make him a spokesperson as well as give him one of their 98-inchers -- things he was very clearly thrilled about.

"It was cool!" said the 23-year-old former second-round pick, who's still on his rookie contract. "I was excited."

Holland said all weekend he heard from fans who also received the 98-inch TVs as part of the promo ... and he thought all the love "was awesome."

In even more fortunate news for Holland, he also said he happens to have a wall big enough to fit the TV -- though just barely!!

Play video content TMZSports.com