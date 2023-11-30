H.S. Hoops Star Mikey Williams Cuts Sweet Deal In Shooting Case ... Avoids Jail Time

Mikey Williams was all smiles leaving a San Diego County courtroom on Thursday ... 'cause he formally cut a sweet deal with prosecutors in his shooting case that will allow him to avoid jail time.

The 19-year-old Univ. of Memphis basketball commit had been facing multiple felony charges in the case -- including five counts of assault with a firearm and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle -- after he was arrested in April for his alleged role in a shooting that went down outside his Jamul, Calif. home back on March 27.

However, following his pact with prosecutors on Thursday ... Williams pled guilty to just one single count of making criminal threats in order to close out the case.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, in exchange for the plea, Williams must attend Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, gun safety, and anger management classes ... as well as complete 80 hours of community service. If he does all of the above by his sentencing date on Aug. 12, 2024 -- and keeps his nose clean -- the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, and, perhaps more importantly, he'll stay out of a cell.

Video of Williams following Thursday's court proceedings showed the hooper was happy with the resolution in the case ... walking away from the courthouse with a grin on his face.

"I feel good," Williams said on camera. "All glory to God."

Deputy District Attorney George Modlin told reporters, meanwhile, he, too, was happy with the results of Thursday's plea deal.

"Cases are individually looked at," Modlin said. "There is no rubber stamp for any type of case, but when we looked into the details of Mr. Williams' age, lack of criminal record, everything that took place that night, both sides got together and worked really hard and came up with a resolution that we both believed creates justice for Mr. Williams and the community, keeps the community safe and creates the proper safeguards."