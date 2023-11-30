Late CFB Player Reed Ryan To Be Honored W/ Decals, Ribbons, Moment of Silence

The University of Minnesota Duluth community is devastated over the sudden death of football player Reed Ryan ... and TMZ Sports has learned the athletic department will honor the 22-year-old this weekend with ribbons, decals, and a moment of silence.

As we previously reported, Ryan -- a defensive end for the Bulldogs -- passed away Tuesday after collapsing during a workout earlier this month.

To honor his memory, we're told all Bulldogs sports teams will pay tribute this weekend ... starting with a moment of silence for Reed before their home games.

The volleyball team will wear ribbons with his jersey number, 99, when they play Wayne State College in the NCAA II Central Regional tournament game on Thursday.

We're also told that the hockey team may wear #99 decals.

"It’s on the minds of every staff member and student-athlete right now," a UMD Athletics spokesperson told us, "and the tributes will be on going through their seasons."

UMD Bulldog Family, College Football Community Mourns the Passing of Reed Ryan



Story: https://t.co/wJBClTcYKO pic.twitter.com/jP5IkkiahA — UMD Football (@UMD_Football) November 29, 2023 @UMD_Football

The redshirt senior joined the Bulldogs this season and had eight total tackles and one sack. Before UMD, he played four seasons at the North Dakota State University ... who gave him a full scholarship out of Waunakee High School.

Reed was a double major in professional sales and marketing.