College Football Player Reed Ryan Dead At 22 After Collapsing During Workout

University of Minnesota Duluth football player Reed Ryan tragically died on Tuesday ... after collapsing during a workout earlier this month, his family announced.

He was just 22 years old.

According to an obituary written by family members, the 6-foot-3, 241-pound defensive end was training in a weight room on Nov. 21 "doing what he loved" ... when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

UMD Bulldog Family, College Football Community Mourns the Passing of Reed Ryan



Story: https://t.co/NS7J6zPkUN pic.twitter.com/rjrZRkxlKF — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) November 29, 2023 @UMDBulldogs

The family says school officials began life-saving measures ... and after they regained the football player's pulse, he was rushed to the ICU. Sadly, he passed away seven days later.

Ryan's family explained in their obituary the medical emergency was all due to "an undetected genetic heart condition and a large, loving heart."

"Reed had a contagious smile and lived life to the fullest in his short years," Reed's family wrote. "Reed loved people, he could talk to anyone and prided himself on being surrounded by friends, family, mentors, and being part of a team."

“You’ll never have a better person, & that’s what we got with Reed. Reed was with us in Duluth for a year, but his impact will be for a lifetime.” @UMD_Football’s HC Curt Wiese takes the podium to pay tribute to Senior Defensive Lineman Reed Ryan who passed away last night. pic.twitter.com/5yOpDF1K8w — Alexis Bass (@lex_basss) November 29, 2023 @lex_basss

Reed starred at Waunakee High School in Wisconsin before he accepted a full-ride to North Dakota State University. He played four seasons for the Bison before he transferred to the University of Minnesota Duluth. In his one year for the Bulldogs, Ryan logged eight total tackles and one sack.

"Our staff and players are devastated about Reed's passing," UMD head football coach Curt Wiese said in a statement. "Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him."

The ultimate teammate, a constant source of joy, a genuine selfless spirit, and a beloved friend.



We’ll miss you, Reed. Your legacy will live on. pic.twitter.com/p9B3ytXbkd — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 29, 2023 @NDSUfootball

NDSU football added in a statement on X on Wednesday that Ryan was "the ultimate teammate, a constant source of joy, a genuine selfless spirit, and a beloved friend."

"We'll miss you, Reed," the Bison wrote. "Your legacy will live on."