Kobe Bryant's Last Lakers Road Uniform, Sneakers Sell For $486k At Auction

Kobe Bryant's last Lakers road uniform, from signature Nike sneakers to gold shorts and number 24 jersey, worn by Mamba during his last NBA road game just sold for nearly half a million dollars at auction!

The historic pieces of memorabilia, photo matched to prove they were worn by KB on April 11, 2016, were on the block at SCP Auctions, and as expected, they sold for a pretty penny!

Kobe's game-worn, 3XL Adidas Climacool shorts and 4XL jersey sold for $366,967 ... while the size 14 Nike Kobe 11 Elite Lows went for $118,230. That's $485,197 total!

The Lakers lost the game, 112-79 ... and Bryant scored 13 points, all in the first quarter, while clearly dealing with fatigue and injury. Still, that didn't stop Mamba from attacking Kevin Durant.

The identity of the buyers isn't known ... but whoever it is, they got themselves a piece of history.

After all, it was the second to last game of his career, and it's difficult to imagine the Bryant family ever letting go of the jersey from his final NBA game ... where KB went off against the Utah Jazz in L.A.