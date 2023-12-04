'Blind Side's Michael Oher Extorted Us, Tuohys Claim in Legal Docs

Michael Oher repeatedly demanded $15 million from the Tuohy family over "The Blind Side" royalties, and if they didn't ante up he would "defame them on social media and/or TMZ as 'fakes' and 'thieves,' according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

The Tuohys filed the docs in connection with Oher's legal claim he was allegedly screwed out of the proceeds from the movie. Oher has claimed the Tuohys pocketed his portion of the royalty checks. The Tuohys have said he got his fair share.

According to the legal docs, Oher sent a slew of texts alleging he was "robbed of fifty million+" and then lowered his final offer to $10 mil.

In one text, Oher wrote, "If something isn't resolved this Friday, I'm going to go ahead and tell the world, how I was robbed by my suppose to be [sic] parents. That's the deadline," adding, "Think how it will look when it comes out."

The docs say the Tuohys rejected the $10 million demand, and Oher fired back, "It was 10 million. Now I want 15 after taxes."

According to the new docs, the grand total for each of the Tuohys and Oher was identical -- $138,309.90, and that's what they received.