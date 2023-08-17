Michael Oher Was Aware Tuohys Were Conservators In 2011

Michael Oher knew the Tuohy family were his "legal conservators" in 2011, despite claiming in legal docs that he just became aware this February ... and the proof is in the former NFL star's own book.

Oher wrote "I Beat The Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond" -- a memoir that was released in 2011 -- and specifically talked about the legal relationship he had with the family.

"It kind of felt like a formality, as I'd been a part of the family for more than a year at that point. Since I was already over the age of eighteen and considered an adult by the state of Tennessee, Sean and Leigh Anne would be named as my 'legal conservators,'" Oher said.

Michael continued ... "They explained to me that it means pretty much the exact same thing as 'adoptive parents,' but that the laws were just written in a way that took my age into account. Honestly, I didn't care what it was called. I was just happy that no one could argue that we weren't legally what we already knew was real: We were a family."

Of course, it seemingly puts a hole in Oher's story. Just this week he claimed in legal documents filed in Tennessee that he only found out about the conservatorship in early 2023 ... a move his attorney alleges the Tuohy's pulled to gain "total control over Michael Oher's ability to negotiate for or enter any contract."

His beef with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy centers around money he claims they earned from the hit movie, "The Blind Side" ... of which he says he got nothing.

However, the Tuohy's issued a statement refuting Oher's claims across the board -- forcefully denying they got rich from the film, and saying they never misled Michael about the conservatorship.

Oher's attorney asked for an accounting of money the family made through contracts negotiated on his behalf ... in what appeared to be a precursor to a lawsuit.

Play video content