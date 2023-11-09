Tuohys Say Michael Oher Was Paid $138K In 'Blind Side' Profits, Show Receipts

The Tuohy family says it's doled out $138K to Michael Oher from profits it received from "The Blind Side" ... and it's now claiming it's got the receipts to prove it.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy shared images of the alleged payments inside new court documents filed in Tennessee this week ... insisting they show Oher received money from them in 10 separate installments.

The Tuohys said in the docs the payments began in June 2007 -- roughly two years before the blockbuster movie about Oher's life was released in the U.S. -- and most recently ended in April.

The payments to Oher, according to the docs, ranged from $117 all the way to $31,500 ... and represented an agreed upon split of the cash the Tuohys got from the "Blind Side" movie and the book that came out just before the hit flick.

"By agreement between the family members including Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, their children SJ and Collins as well as Michael Oher, the book and movie proceeds were to be split five ways," the Tuohys' attorneys wrote in court documents.

"These funds represent funds paid to Mr. Tuohy and the portion paid over to Mr. Oher."

As we previously reported, Oher had accused the Tuohys of essentially tricking him into a conservatorship ... before screwing him out of a ton of cash in the "Blind Side" deal that they negotiated -- which precipitated this week's court filings from the Tuohys.

Meanwhile, the Tuohys have consistently maintained they did nothing wrong ... accusing Oher of actually trying to shake them down for $15 million, before willingly ending the conservatorship in September.

"The Tuohy's have never received any money as conservators on behalf of Michael Oher," the Tuohys' attorneys wrote in this week's court documents, "and further never had control over any funds or any dealings on behalf of Mr. Oher during the entire term of the conservatorship."