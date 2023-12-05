Fan Dies At Sacramento Kings Vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game

A man at Monday night's Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans game tragically lost his life while inside the arena ... after officials say he suffered a medical emergency.

The Kings wrote in a statement that the fan needed medical attention at some point during the first quarter of the NBA contest at the Golden 1 Center in Northern California.

"EMS immediately responded and administered CPR," the team said. "Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away."

"The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest's family and loved ones."

The Sacramento Fire Department told FOX40 following the tragedy that the fan was "a 30's aged male" who they administered CPR to for 20 minutes to no avail.

Play video content

After the game -- which the Kings lost, 127-117 -- Sacramento forward Keegan Murray told media members the players on the court were not made aware of the incident in the stands during the matchup.