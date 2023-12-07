'Supernatural' Star Mark Sheppard Leaves Hospital After Near-Death Health Scare

"Supernatural" star Mark Sheppard is out of the hospital after suffering 6 heart attacks and miraculously avoiding death ... flashing a smile on his way home.

The 59-year-old actor was spotted heading out of the Los Angeles-area hospital Thursday, grinning from ear to ear and dishing out some hugs to the hospital staff.

Mark appears to still have some post-op drains connected, which are commonly used to drain excess blood and fluid after surgery ... a small and temporary price to pay for the terrifying ordeal he faced less than 1 week ago.

As we reported, Mark claimed to have suffered a series of "massive heart attacks" after collapsing in his kitchen Friday, with EMTs bringing him back to life 4 times.

Mark had a total blockage in his left anterior descending artery -- otherwise known as a LAD.