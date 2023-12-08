Tha Dogg Pound Performs Hits For KDAY Anniversary, Luenell in the Front Row

Play video content TMZ.com

Tha Dogg Pound helped Los Angeles fill in the gaps after the city's faced criticism for lacking Hip Hop 50th celebrations -- but Kurupt and Daz Dillinger were front and center for KDAY's 40th anniversary!!!

The iconic L.A. radio station pioneered the city's rap movement and DPG's admitted, over the years, they owe KDAY big time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Unlike other Death Row artists back in the day, they didn't have major-label distribution, but their 1995 project, "Dogg Food," still became the first indie rap album to top the Billboard 200 chart.

We got footage of their performance last night ... the West Coast duo appeared lively as they and DJ Battlecat ripped through familiar tracks such as "Who Ride Wit Us" and "Cali Iz Active."

All that West Coastness brought out the ultimate fan in Luenell, who was in the front row rapping along line for line with DPG!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She later threw on her Nipsey Hussle jacket and posed for pics with the crew backstage -- nothing but big pimpin' baby!!!