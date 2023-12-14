Supermodel Romee Strijd's Family Home on Airbnb, Win Chance to Stay

Supermodel Romee Strijd is opening up her Dutch villa to some lucky guests ... her designer home is being listed on Airbnb, free of charge ... if you're fortunate enough to win, that is.

Guests can step into the world of the former Victoria's Secret angel and her husband -- clothing line founder Laurens van Leeuwen -- for an overnight stay at their winter wonderland in Pijnacker, Netherlands.

Play video content Instagram / @romeestrijd

The charming two-bedroom villa is nestled in a serene countryside .... and it's decked out with a zen garden, swimming pool, jacuzzi and a private gym.

The master suite features a walk-in closet, and the home also includes a natural stone kitchen and an artsy living room. Romee and Laurens have 2 kiddos together, and their home also has a children's room.

Romee and Laurens will greet the guests upon arrival, taking them on an intimate tour of their designer abode before gifting them some cozy winter clothes from Romee's fashion brand, Naetur.

The listing is going up on Airbnb on Monday, December 18 at 3 AM ET ... this is like a sweepstakes-type deal, so any and everybody can enter for a chance to snag this Dutch treat.

The free overnight stay is set for Monday, January 6 ... making for a cool way to kick off the new year.