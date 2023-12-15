Chargers Fire Brandon Staley After Embarrassing Loss To Raiders

Losing by 42 points to the lowly Raiders was apparently the last straw for Brandon Staley in Los Angeles ... 'cause the Chargers just revealed they've fired their head coach after the embarrassing defeat.

The final decision came down on Friday morning, less than 24 hours after the Staley-led Chargers were whooped, 63-21, in Las Vegas.

Bolts honcho Dean Spanos announced in addition to giving Staley the axe, he's also booting general manager Tom Telesco following the historic L as well.

"I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best," Spanos said.

"These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly -- especially when you consider the number of people they impact. We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision."

Of course, many expected these moves to come down -- because, after all, Thursday Night Football loss aside, Staley's three years as head man of the Chargers have been largely disappointing.

He piled up a mere 24-24 record in two-plus seasons despite having one of the most talented teams in the league ... and some of his losses -- including a disastrous collapse to the Jaguars in last season's playoffs -- have been soul-crushing.

Oh & games like this happen to EVERY coach in the NFL according to Brandon Staley. Yo. Someone drug test this man cause he is smoking that goooood. There’s no way, he actually said this… but he did. #FireBrandonStaley pic.twitter.com/UMYNbOQ9m5 — j 🍪 (@jessisbest_) December 15, 2023 @jessisbest_

In fact, Staley said in the postgame press conference Thursday night even he wasn't sure his job was safe.