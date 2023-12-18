Amanda Bynes Pauses Her Podcast After Just One Episode

Play video content

Amanda Bynes has hit the brakes on her new podcast after just one episode ... and it's all because she's unable to book famous entertainers like Drake.

In a video posted Sunday to TikTok, the ex-child star explained that she was pausing her "Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: Podcast" on Spotify even though it was "doing very well and the response has been great."

Amanda says the reason was simple ... she just couldn't convince Jack Harlow, Post Malone, Drake or some other A-list musicians to come on the show.

But, Amanda promised the podcast would return if she could reel in those types of guests.

Play video content 12/9/23 Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast / Spotify

She ended by thanking everyone for watching the one episode she hosted with her friend Paul Sieminski on December 9.

For 26 minutes, the two chatted with Amanda's longtime buddy, LA-based tattoo artist Dahlia Moth.

The "pause" comes as somewhat of a surprise because Amanda just told TMZ ... while she had no plans to discuss her personal problems or her former career as an actress, the podcast was still going full steam ahead.

As you know, Amanda has struggled for years with mental health issues and was placed in a conservatorship in 2013 following her many legal troubles.