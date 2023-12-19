Kanye West Selling Gutted Malibu Beach Home For $53 Million

Kanye West will no longer be tied down to the Malibu beach home he bought for tens of millions of dollars only to totally gut it ... he just put it on the market with a celeb realtor.

Ye is asking for $53 million for the beachfront home he bought a couple years ago for $57 million ... and 'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim has the listing.

This is the place Kanye was remodeling with famous architect Tadao Ando ... and it's also at the center of a lawsuit.

The Malibu mansion is huge at 4,000 square feet but there's a catch ... Kanye's renovation gutted the property, removing all the home's windows and electricity.

As we reported ... Kanye is being sued by the former project manager who was overseeing the remodel ... and the guy says they had a huge falling out over Ye's insistence on ripping out plumbing, electrical and HVAC.