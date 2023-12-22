Cardi B, Offset Sued Over Failure To Pay Rent For Vacation Home, Allegedly Trashed Property

Cardi B and Offset are bein' taken to court over the Beverly Hills house they were renting ... 'cause they allegedly skipped out on rent and left the place trashed.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi and Offset lived in the swanky pad starting in early 2022, but they bounced from the property in October -- without giving a notice.

According to the landlord, they were behind on rent and utility payments when they left.

Making matters worse, the owners say they found "significant property damage" once the couple left ... including permanent scratches in the tile floors, rugs, and curtains, broken furniture, holes in the walls, and burn marks on things like tables, counters, and cabinets.

They estimate the cost of damages to be around $85,000 ... and the landlord says they've tried multiple times to resolve the issue, but to no avail.

The property drama comes on the heels of Cardi and Offset's relationship being on the ropes ... as you know, Cardi unleashed a profanity-laced tirade accusing Offset of treating her poorly and said they were no longer an item.