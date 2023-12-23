Paris Hilton Has Terribly Flawed Disguise Shopping for Christmas Presents

Paris Hilton went in disguise as she shopped up a storm in Bev Hills, but with all due respect, this is ridiculous!

Paris covered her signature, long blonde locks with a black wig, which might have done the trick as she went on the hunt for XMAS presents for her growing fam.

Thing is, she was shopping with her hubby, Carter Reum, who had no disguise at all. True enough, Carter's not really famous on his own, but she is and everyone knows they're together. In fact, if Carter's shopping with a pretty brunette, that's a whole different story!

Anyway ... Paris and Carter have a lot to celebrate this year. Their son Phoenix was born in January, followed by daughter London, who was born last month.