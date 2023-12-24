Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Gifts Teammate's Wife a Porsche for Christmas

Thanks for Getting Me On Board

Shohei Ohtani is not only rich, he's strategically brilliant, because he figured out an instant way of ingratiating himself with his new teammates, and it involves a Porsche!

The Dodgers star gifted an awesome Porsche to the wife of teammate Joe Kelly. Why, you ask? Turns out she mounted a full-on campaign to get Ohtani to sign with her hubby's team.

Check out the video ... Ashley Kelly is stunned as she peers out her front door and Joe tells her the car parked on the curb next to their house ... well, the car is now hers!!!

Ashley was on a relentless campaign to snag Ohtani, telling her Insta followers she changed the name of her 7-month-old child from Kai to ShoKai. Not true, but funny -- and effective. She did a ton more, including offering up her husband's number as an incentive.

Shohei can certainly afford it ... he signed a 10-year contract worth $700 million earlier this month, although he's deferring almost all of it for years. It's the biggest contract in the history of sports.